Lorena, Tx (FOX 44) – Driving at high speed through Lorena Tuesday led to a Hutto, Texas woman being arrested on drug and weapons charges.

Lorena police report an officer on the southbound service road to Interstate 35 spotted a Jeep Cherokee that he clocked at 93 miles per hour about 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.

After conducting a traffic stop, the officer noted his K-9 partner was alerting on the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search.

Officers recovered a quantity of THC candy, vaping cartridges containing THC oil, and a small amount of marijuana.

During the search, a Barretta 9 millimeter handgun was also found.

Officers also said the driver, at one point, attempted to dispose of some of the marijuana she had.

The driver was identified as Brooke Ashley Broeske, of Hutto. She was transported to the McLennan County Jail, where records indicated she was being held on charges of possession of a controlled substance – penalty group two – a second-degree felony – possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

She remained in the jail Wednesday morning, with bond not set.