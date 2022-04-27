WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Humane Society of Central Texas has reached a “Code Red.”

The shelter said on social media that it is now at 101 percent capacity, and needs help from the public to adopt or foster. Licensed rescue partners are welcome and appreciated.

The shelter says it is simply taking in more dogs than it is adopting or sending out to foster or rescue.

The shelter is located at 2032 Circle Road in Waco, and is open Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays. Adoptions are free of charge, until further notice.