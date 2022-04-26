Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – The written fire report lists “lightning discharge” as the heat source for a fire that did an estimated $380,000 damage to a house and its contents on Monday morning.

Waco Fire Department units were dispatched to 10133 Barton Creek Drive at 9:14 a.m. Monday, with first units on the scene reporting smoke coming from the two-story home.

The first attack on the fire was in the attic, but firefighters were having difficulty pinpointing the exact source of the fire – with thermal imaging cameras showing temperatures at 200 degrees.

Over concern about the stability of the roof, firefighters were pulled back out with an elevated stream sent in to “reset” the fire.

After this, a crew was sent back in and a large amount of fire was found in one part of the attic, which was then knocked down.

Firefighters then worked to knock out hot spots and to try to recover some of the property from inside the house.

The report indicated that at one point, flames were visible coming through the roof – and it was noted this wind was feeding the fire.

Residents of the house were reported staying with other family members following the fire.

Some units remained on the scene until shortly after noon.

The report indicated investigators determined the fire started in a vacant crawl space above the top story, with lightning discharge the probable source of the initial heat for the fire.