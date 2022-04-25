Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A Waco man is being held on multiple charges following a Sunday morning traffic crash which led to a pursuit and a short standoff.

Melvin Ramos Gonzalez was taken into custody Sunday morning after first running into a home in the 1000 block of Colcord Avenue and refusing to come out for a time.

Police Sgt. Garen Bynum said the string of events began about 2:25 a.m. Sunday, when officers got a call from the area of 9th Street and Franklin Avenue, reporting a car struck another vehicle and fled the scene.

The suspect vehicle was spotted a short time later, and officers attempted to make a traffic stop.

The driver failed to stop – leading to the pursuit – which ended in the 1000 block of Colcord Avenue, where the driver bailed out of the vehicle and fled into a home.

After what was described as a short standoff, officers were able to take Gonzalez into custody. He remained in the McLennan County Jail, where records indicated he was being held on charges of DWI with an open container, accident involving damage to another vehicle and felony evading arrest in a motor vehicle.

Jail records indicated he was also being held on other outstanding warrants including assault out of Bellmead, as well as an immigration hold.