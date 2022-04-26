Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A man held in the McLennan County Jail on murder and various weapons charges has now been charged with seriously injuring another prisoner in the jail in a violent assault.

Deotis Sanders-Gray was served with the aggravated assault warrant in the jail Monday in connection with an incident which occurred April 7.

An arrest affidavit stated the other prisoner was punched in the face, sustained injuries from this, then fell over a mattress which was thrown on the the ground by Sanders-Gray – resulting in a fracture to his right ankle.

Sanders-Gray was being held in lieu of a million-dollar bond in connection with a shooting and death of a man which occurred at a trail ride event off Orchard Lane in October 2021.

He is accused of opening fire with an AK-47 at a trail ride event, which led to a man being struck and killed, then hit by a fleeing vehicle.

Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Gray was arrested on October 26, 2021, during an operation involving the Sheriff’s Office’s FAST Unit and U.S. Marshals near Sanger Avenue and Highway 6.

Investigators say a gun was found in Sanders-Gray’s possession at the time of his arrest. He was also out on bond for three felonies.

The shooting took place around 2:00 a.m. on October 24, in the 5400 block of Orchard Lane. McNamara tells FOX 44 News this is when deputies got the first call.

When they arrived at the scene, they found somewhere between 500 and 1,000 people were in the area for a trail ride event.

Witnesses told the deputies Sanders-Gray opened fire – killing 25-year-old Scotty Stevens. Sheriff McNamara says it appears the gunman targeted Stevens, and this may be connected to another shooting in Waco. Along with being shot, McNamara says a vehicle also ran over Stevens.

In addition to the murder charge, jail records indicate Sanders-Gray was also held on two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and deadly conduct, discharge of firearm.

Those charges were in connection with an incident which occurred in May 2020 at the Estella Maxey apartment complex on Delano Avenue. Police said the incident occurred at the complex following a fight earlier at another location.

The affidavit stated several witnesses saw the suspect get out of a vehicle and say, “I ain’t fixing to do no fighting,” before pulling out a silver handgun and firing four to five shots in the air.

He is then accused of pointing the weapon at a woman, her mother, her boyfriend and her children.

After being told there were kids present, the affidavit said the suspect’s sister pushed him back, and he fired three more shots in the air.

The victim gave a written statement identifying the suspect who the affidavit stated was a confirmed gang member, and who had a previous felony conviction for burglary – leading to the felon in possession of a firearm charge.

Sanders-Gray had been out on bond from the 2020 incident at the time of the 2021 murder of which he is accused.