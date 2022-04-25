Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Waco Police are asking for any information members of the public might be able to supply in connection with three separate, apparently unrelated, weekend shootings.

The first occurred about 8:30 p.m. at a large party in the 1200 block of Texas Avenue. Police said there were at least 200 people present at the time of the shooting.

Officers were called to this location on a report of shots fired, and found two victims when they arrived. There was no suspect information available.

The next shooting occurred about 1:30 a.m. Sunday at Mr Magoo’s Sports Bar at 4601 Hodde Drive. Police responded to this one directly, having heard the shots themselves.

Officers were at the nearby Golden Corral Restaurant responding to a burglar alarm call, when they heard the shots and saw people running from the bar.

As they responded, they found one gunshot victim seriously wounded.

The third shooting took place at the El Pollo Palenque Taqueria, near La Salle Avenue and 15th Street.

It was reported just before 3:00 a.m., with police being told there was a fight at this location – and after the participants were separated, multiple people got into a car.

As the car drove away, someone stood up though the sunroof of the vehicle and fired several shots into the crowd, striking two people.

The victims were each found with multiple gunshot wounds, and were listed as seriously hurt.

Several shell casings were recovered from the scene, but there was no description of suspects or a vehicle.

It was not known if those who were wounded were specifically targeted.

Police are asking if anyone has any information regarding any of these three shootings, or if they have any pictures or video, to call police at 254-750-7500.