Central Texas (FOX 44) — McLennan County Judge Scott Felton lifted the burn ban on Tuesday afternoon.

The decision came after the county received substantial rainfall on Monday. The Waco Airport reported receiving 1.29″ of rain.

Judge Felton says that although the burn ban has been lifted, people should still use extreme caution when it comes to outdoor burning activities.

The burn ban was first put into place this year on January 4th because of the dry, windy conditions expected in McLennan County.

Bell, Freestone, Milam, and Robertson counties have also lifted their burn bans.