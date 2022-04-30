WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Waco Police and the San Antonio Federal Bureau of Investigation are currently investigating an bank robbery that occurred inside the Walmart on Hewitt drive.

Police were dispatched around 9:45 Saturday morning, and discovered the suspect demanded money, threatened the bank employees, claimed to be in possession of a firearm, and tied the employees’ hands.

No major injuries were reported during the crime.





The suspect involved was last seen fleeing on foot toward Hewitt drive, running East on Old McGregor road. He is described as approximately 5’7″, around 150 pounds, and between 18 to 30 years old. He has brown hair with a beard and was wearing a blue medical mask at the time of the crime.

He was last seen wearing a burnt orange shirt, black skinny jeans, brown oxford shoes and a single strap dark colored shoulder bag.

Waco Police and the San Antonio F.B.I. are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. The First Convenience Bank is offering a $5,000 reward for information resulting in his arrest. If you have any information, call 254-750-7500 or Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.