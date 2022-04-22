WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – McLennan Community College is helping area students reach their educational goals.

Last year, the College introduced the Rising Star Scholarship – recognizing high school students ranked in the top 11-20 percent of their class at the end of their junior year. This scholarship opportunity is an extension of the McLennan Scholarship program, which the College has offered for many years.

The McLennan Scholarship offers free tuition and fees for McLennan County students ranking in the top ten percent of their high school class at the end of their junior year, while the Rising Star Scholarships cover 50 percent of tuition and fees at McLennan. The scholarships are valid for four long semesters after high school graduation, excluding summer terms.

Recipients must enroll full-time (twelve credit hours or more per semester), maintain a cumulative grade point average of 2.5, and complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at www.fafsa.gov. Recipients are notified of their eligibility by McLennan’s Financial Aid office and their high school at the end of their junior year.

Both the McLennan Scholars and the Rising Star Scholarship programs are also available to five home schooled students in McLennan County. These students must complete the McLennan Community College Foundation scholarship application and indicate their interest in the home school McLennan Scholars or Rising Star Scholarship.

For more information about these and other scholarship programs at McLennan, you can visit www.mclennan.edu/scholarships.