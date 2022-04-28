WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Tenants of a Waco apartment complex got a surprise Wednesday night, when an SUV crashed into the wall of one of the apartments.

Police were dispatched at 8:35 p.m. Wednesday to the Highlander Square Apartments in the 4000 block of N 19th Street. Two people have been hospitalized with minor injuries.

Waco PD tells FOX 44 News that the occupants of the apartment have been relocated, and the occupants of the apartment above the one struck by the vehicle were also relocated out of caution. No arrests have been made.

