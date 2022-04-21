WACO, TX (FOX44) – The McLennan County Grand Jury has indicted a suspect in Waco’s first murder of 2022.

Eddie Bohannan is facing a charge of murder for the death of 30-year-old Curtis Freeman.

On January 22nd, Waco PD Special Crimes detectives say they uncovered evidence to officially charge Bohannan for the death of Freeman.

Bohannan was already in the Falls County Jail at the time.

At the time he was served with the warrant, Bohannan was and still is being held in the Falls County Jail, where he was arrested for a separate and unrelated offense several hours after the shooting incident took place here in Waco.

Investigators say Bohannan shot at a deputy after she stopped him for a traffic violation — and again during a chase. Then, he ran off and hid.

