WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Creative Waco is partnering with the Eastside Market, LuluBelle’s Market, the STORIES Market, and the Waco Downtown Farmers Market to create a walking art gallery and vendor market!

Chalk Waco is back in 2022, and will be along four blocks of Austin Avenue from May 14 and 15. The event highlights talented artists and local businesses in the Waco community.

Volunteers will be needed for event support and cleanup for both days. Shifts are in 2 ½ hour increments from 6:00 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. on May 14 and from 11:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. on May 15.

Volunteer tasks will include:

– Assisting mural artists with plot assignments, materials and any other needs

– Assisting vendor set up

– Directing people around the festival and answering any questions at Chalk Waco info booths

– Helping people vote for chalk murals

– Keeping people from walking on the street art

– Trash pick-up/running during vendor markets

– Cleanup/breakdown after markets are over

If you would like to sign up, you can visit creativewaco.org/chalkwaco.