WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco otolaryngologist Bradford W. Holland, M.D., has been reelected speaker of the Texas Medical Association‘s (TMA) House of Delegates – the association’s policymaking body.

The house elected Dr. Holland during TexMed, TMA’s annual conference, held in person this year in Houston.

“I am humbled and honored to be selected as speaker of the TMA House of Delegates for my second term,” Dr. Holland said. “It is certainly an exciting time to preside over this magnificent organization.”

Dr. Holland stepped into the speaker role last year after serving as the house vice speaker from 2019 to 2021 – including the period when COVID-19 first disrupted lives and meeting routines. He said the pandemic forced the TMA House of Delegates into a new era, in which remote participation and virtual testimony have become the “new normal.” TMA leaders had to reinvent processes to enable the nearly 500-member house to conduct business.

“I am proud of the fact I have been a key member with other TMA leaders in deciding how best to handle TMA elections and delegate participation in the virtual era,” Dr. Holland said.

He said an important goal this year is to modernize the house and integrate technology to provide better communication. “I want TMA to lead the way as we strive to improve the lives of our patients and take back our profession,” Dr. Holland said.

Dr. Holland has held multiple TMA leadership positions, serving on the TMA Board of Trustees as house speaker; three years on TMA’s Council on Legislation; and as chair of TEXPAC, TMA’s political action committee. The ear, nose, and throat physician was an early graduate of the TMA Leadership College, created to develop young physicians’ leadership skills. He has been an active TMA member for 24 years.

Dr. Holland also is a past president of the McLennan County Medical Society.

He is board certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology and has practiced as an ear, nose, and throat specialist for more than two decades. He is active in his specialty society, the Texas Association of Otolaryngology, having served as president and in other roles there. He also is a member of the American Institute of Parliamentarians. Dr. Holland is an adjunct faculty member in Baylor University’s Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders.

A graduate of Leadership Waco, Dr. Holland is past member of the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, and he served as president of the Waco Symphony Association. He also served on the board of directors of the Central Texas American Cancer Society.

Dr. Holland is a graduate of UT Southwestern Medical School. His wife, Amanda Holland, is director of Baylor University’s Department of Advising for Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences, and the couple has four children attending high school and college.