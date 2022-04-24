Waco (FOX44) – Waco Police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

Investigators say the shooting took place around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, at the El Pollo Palenque Taqueria near La Salle Avenue and 15th Street.

According to witnesses, there was a fight and the shooter opened fire while leaving the scene.

Two people were hit, and have several gunshot wounds, but officers are not sure how they were involved in the fight. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made and the shooter’s identity has not been released.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Waco Police are also investigating two other shootings.

At 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, someone shot two people at a large party in the 1200 block of Texas Avenue.

At 1:30a.m., while officers investigated a burglary alarm at the Golden Corral on Ruby Ave., they noticed several people running out of Mr Magoo’s Sports Bar.

They discovered one person with serious gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made in these shootings.