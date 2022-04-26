WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco woman is among those listed on President Joe Biden’s latest clemency list.

Rose Trujillo Rangel was charged in federal court with Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine, a schedule II-narcotic-drug-controlled substance.

Rangel had been sentenced to 240 months of imprisonment, a three-year term of supervised release and a $5,000 fine. But under the terms of the clemency, her sentence is now set to expire on August 24, leaving the three-year term of supervised release and the unpaid remainder, if any, of the $5,000 fine intact and in effect.

You can view the full list here.