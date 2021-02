“With a degree in audio production, joining the creative team here at FOX was the best move that I could have made. I’ve worked hard to get to this point but the work doesn’t stop because I now have a platform to grow and become a better version of myself. With almost 8 years under my belt in Radio I bring a nice mix of youth and work experience, as well as a strong work ethic which translates well into the fast pace nature of the industry.”