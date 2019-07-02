Mike LaPoint joined the news team in May of 2017. He is an Emmy and AP award winning meteorologist who has also been honored by the American Meteorologist Society with his Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal (#43), their highest distinction for a broadcast meteorologist.

Mike began his career back in Topeka, KS at KSNT-TV and has worked in Oklahoma City, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh as well as Omaha before landing in Waco.

Mike grew up in Lawrence, KS where he went to elementary, junior high and high school before attending the University of Kansas. He holds a degree in Atmospheric Science.

He lives in Woodway with his wife Jenny and their three kids Michael, Mia, and Chloe