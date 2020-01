HOUSTON (AP) – Dusty Baker says managing the Houston Astros will be his “last hurrah.” At 70 years old, this will be his 23rd season as a major league manager and he’s still chasing an elusive championship. He’ll get that chance with an Astros team that has a lot of talent but also is reeling from a sign-stealing scandal that cost manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow their jobs. Baker was introduced as Houston’s new manager today.