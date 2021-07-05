All-Star Selections Provide Building Blocks for the Rangers

WACO, TX — The Rangers are one of seven teams in the American League, with at least three All-Star selections, with Kyle Gibson, Joey Gallo and Adolis Garcia. Gibson will be making his first appearance in the Mid-Summer Classic, and as of yesterday, he had the lowest ERA among all American League qualifiers. While the Rangers are in last place in the AL West, having three players on the All-Star team is a step in the right direction.

“It’s huge, especially Gibby’s an older guy, but you look at how they all became All-Stars,” Chris Woodward said. “Gibby basically told the pitching coaches ‘hey help me out I need to get better, how do I get better’ and the entire organization wrapped arms around him, presented him with some ideas, and took it and ran with it, and look at him now he’s one of the best pitcher in American League, it’s a great story that the rest of our organization can learn from.”