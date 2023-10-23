HOUSTON, TX (FOX 44) — Party like it’s 2011! The Texas Rangers are going to the World Series after taking the final two games of the ALCS, including an 11-4 win over the Houston Astros in game seven.

The Rangers started fast in the top of the first inning. Corey Seager opened the scoring with a solo shot off of Christian Javier. The Texas bats fed off that fast start, adding two more runs with RBI-singles from Adolis García and Mitch Garver before the Astros pulled Javier after 1/3 innings pitched.

Houston didn’t back down in the bottom half. Jose Abreu ripped a base hit down the third base side to bring around Jose Altuve to get the Astros on the board and put runners at the corners. Max Scherzer and the Rangers limited the damage, however, getting Michael Brantley to ground into a double play to end the inning.

The third inning saw the same story unfold with the Rangers adding on in the top half and the Astros answering in the bottom half. García blasted a solo home run to extend Texas’ lead to three runs but an Alex Bregman solo shot in the bottom half brought the deficit back to two runs.

The fourth inning is when Texas put this game to bed. A 4-run inning beginning with a 2-RBI double from the 21-year old Evan Carter and ending with a García 2-RBI single tripled the Rangers lead.

This is Texas’ third World Series appearance after making back-to-back appearances in 2010 and 2011. They’ll look for their first Commissioner’s trophy in franchise history against the winner of Arizona and Philadelphia in game seven of the NLCS on Tuesday, October 24th.