PHOENIX, AZ (FOX 44) — For the first time in franchise history, the Texas Rangers are World Series Champions, as they beat Arizona 5-0 on Wednesday night to close out the series.

THE TEXAS RANGERS ARE WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS! pic.twitter.com/hhHYTSrp4S — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) November 2, 2023

For the Rangers, it was a slow start offensively, as they were no-hit through the first six innings of the game. Eventually though, the bats got going, as they put a run up in the seventh, before closing the door with four in the ninth to put the game away for good.

With the win, they complete a perfect 11-0 run on the road in the postseason this year, becoming the first team in baseball history to do so.

In the process, a former Baylor Bear will get a ring as well, as Cody Bradford becomes a World Series Champion in a series in which he pitched two innings of scoreless baseball.

The city of Arlington has announced that a championship parade is set to take place on Friday, September 3rd, with a start time of 1:00 pm.