The Rangers Select Nine on Day Two of the MLB Draft

Texas Rangers Press Release:

Arlington, Texas — The Texas Rangers today selected nine players on day two of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft. Rounds two through 10 took place today, with the third and final day of the draft (Rounds 11-20) set to be completed on Tuesday beginning at 11 a.m. CT. The Rangers will have the second pick in each of the remaining rounds.

Below is additional information on the club’s day two selections. In the first 10 rounds of the draft, Texas has chosen three right-handed pitchers, three left-handed pitchers, two catchers, one shortstop, and one outfielder. The Rangers have selected seven college players and three players from the high school ranks.

OF AARON ZAVALA (2nd round, 38th overall) – Zavala, 21, was named 2021 Pac-12 Player of the Year after batting .392/.525/.628/1.153 (78-199) with 9 home runs and 38 RBI as a junior at the University of Oregon, finishing with the nation’s 5th-highest on-base percentage. The 6-foot, 200-pound Oregon native also ranked among Division I leaders in walks (T6th, 50) while leading his conference in batting average. His 50 walks and 64 runs were program records for a single season. Oregon finished the 2021 season ranked as the no. 19 team in the country. Zavala, a left-handed batter and right-handed thrower, prepped at South Salem High School in Salem, Ore. He was named Oregon’s 6A Player of the Year and Greater Valley Conference Player of the Year as a high school senior in 2018.

SS CAMERON CAULEY (3rd round, 73rd overall) – Cauley, 18, batted .450 with 6 home runs, 35 RBI, and 52 stolen bases in his senior campaign at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, Tex., leading the Eagles to their first-ever state championship. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound shortstop was named the 2021 All-Greater Houston Baseball Hitter of the Year by the Houston Chronicle, and was a second team All-America selection by MaxPreps. His father, Chris, serves as an assistant on the Barbers Hill coaching staff and played 3 seasons in the Chicago White Sox minor league system (1987-89) after pitching collegiately at Texas Christian University. The younger Cauley also starred at wide receiver on the Barbers Hill football team, totaling 988 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior in 2019. A right-handed batter and thrower, Cauley has committed to play collegiately at Texas Tech University.

C IAN MOLLER (4th round, 103rd overall) – Moller, 18, is a 6-foot, 190-pound catcher from Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque, Iowa. He did not play on the baseball team at Wahlert, instead opting to play on the showcase circuit. Moller, who has committed to Louisiana State University, was the first player from the state of Iowa selected in this year’s draft. Moller’s family owns and operates Built Not Born Baseball, a baseball training facility in Iowa. Ian is the great-grandson of former Negro League baseball player Hubert Ross Sr.

LHP MITCH BRATT (5th round, 134th overall) – The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Bratt spent his senior season at the Georgia Premier Academy in Statesboro, Ga., and has gone 1-1 with a 2.57 ERA (8 ER/28.0 IP) and 44 strikeouts in 7 starts for the West Virginia Black Bears of the newly-formed MLB Draft League this summer. The Canadian southpaw, who temporarily re-located to the United States from his hometown of Newmarket, Ontario in the spring, has previously pitched for both the Toronto Mets, an amateur team in the Canadian Premier Baseball League, and the Canadian Junior National Team. Bratt was rated as the third-best Canadian prospect in the 2021 draft class by Baseball America and has committed to play collegiately at Florida State University.

RHP CHASE LEE (6th round, 164th overall) – The side-arming right-hander posted a 1.87 ERA (17 ER/82.0 IP) over 49 relief appearances across 3 seasons at the University of Alabama. He registered his best season with the Crimson Tide in 2021, finishing with a 7-0 record, 1.33 ERA (6 ER/40.2 IP), 7 saves, and 51 strikeouts against 14 walks after beginning the season with a 20.1-inning scoreless streak. Lee received third team All-America recognition from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association in 2021. The Alabama native prepped at McAdory High School in McCalla, Ala., and earned his college degree in aerospace engineering in May 2021.

RHP BRADFORD WEBB (7th round, 194th overall) – Webb, 23, was an Atlantic 10 All-Championship team selection as a graduate student at Virginia Commonwealth University this spring, his lone season with the Rams following 3 campaigns at Division III Hampden-Sydney (Va.) College. The right-handed batter and thrower went 3-1 with a 3.16 ERA (20 ER/57.0 IP) and team-high 57 strikeouts across 17 games/14 starts in 2021, guiding VCU to an Atlantic 10 Championship and an appearance in the Starkville Regional of the NCAA Tournament. A native of Charlotte Court House, Va., Webb graduated cum laude with a degree in business and economics from Hampden-Sydney in 2020 and served as captain of the school’s baseball team from 2019-20.

LHP LARSON KINDREICH (8th round, 224th overall) – The 22-year-old left-hander went 5-2 with a 3.33 ERA (20 ER/54.0 IP) and 79 strikeouts over 9 starts this past season as a junior at Division II Biola University in La Mirada, Calif. He was named to the D2CCA All-West Region first team, All-PacWest first team, and NCBWA All-Region second team. The Oregon native prepped at Crater High School in Central Point, Ore., where he won a 5A state title with the Comets as a senior in 2018. During his final high school season, he had a streak of 37.0 no-hit innings and compiled a .505 batting average with 20 extra-base hits at the plate.

C LIAM HICKS (9th round, 254th overall) – The 22-year-old Hicks was named to the 2021 Buster Posey National Catcher of the Year Award watch list after batting .344 (54-157) with 7 home runs and 30 RBI as a junior at Arkansas State University. The left-handed batter and right-handed thrower paced the Sun Belt Conference with a .464 on-base pct. this season, reaching base via hit or walk in 39 of 41 games in which he appeared. He was ranked as the 23rd-best draft-eligible hitter in the 2021 class by D1Baseball.com. Before transferring to ASU prior to the 2020 campaign, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound Hicks spent 2 seasons (2018-19) at Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Mo., where he batted .440 with 14 home runs and 56 RBI as a sophomore in 2019. The Toronto, Ontario native was a four-year starter at catcher for Lawrence Park Collegiate Institute, and was rated as the no. 2 catcher in Ontario in the class of 2017 by Prep Baseball Report.

LHP C.J. WIDGER (10th round, 284th overall) – Widger, a 6-foot-6, 170-pound left-hander, went 8-0 with a 1.26 ERA (8 ER/57.0 IP) in 12 games/6 starts this season Rowan College, a junior college in Gloucester County, N.J. near Philadelphia. His efforts earned him NJCAA Division III first team All-America honors. C.J. is the son of former Major League catcher Chris Widger, who played for the Chicago White Sox 2005 World Series champion club.