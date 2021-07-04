Trio of Rangers Selected for All-Star Game

Texas Rangers Press Release:

Arlington, Texas—A trio of Texas Rangers, outfielders Joey Gallo and Adolis Garcia and right-handed pitcher Kyle Gibson have been selected to the American League roster for the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, which will take place on Tuesday, July 13 at Coors Field in Denver.

The complete American and National League teams were announced today by Major League Baseball. The Rangers are one of seven A.L. teams with at least three Al-Star selections: 5—Boston; 4—Houston and Toronto; 3—Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York.

It marks the second consecutive All-Star Game in which the Rangers have add three selections. In 2019 Hunter Pence was elected in fan voting as the designated hitter with Gallo and LHP Mike Minor also named. Pence and Minor were replaced on the roster due to injuries. There was no All-Star Game in 2020 due to the pandemic. Prior to 2019, Texas had not has as many as three All-Stars since 2013.

Gallo, who was a Major League Baseball selection in the outfield, will be making his second All-Star appearance. He was a player’s selection as a reserve in 2019 and homered in his only plate appearance off San Francisco’s Will Smith in the seventh inning at Cleveland, the 19th player to homer in his first All-Star plate appearance. Entering Sunday’s games, Gallo is batting .236 with 20 homers and 46 RBI in 78 games and ranks among the A.L. leaders in walks (1st, 64), homers (T4th), and on-base percentage (4th, .394).

Garcia, who finished third in the player’s voting among A.L. outfielders to earn a reserve spot, becomes the fifth Texas rookie to receive an All-Star selection, joining C Jim Sundberg in 1974, RHP Jeff Zimmerman in 1999, RHP Neftali Feliz in 2010, and RHP Yu Darvish in 2012. Garcia has a .270 average with 10 homers and 57 RBI in 73 games. He is among the A.L. leaders in homers (T4th) and RBI (T5th).

This marks just the second time that the Rangers have has two players selected as outfielders to an All-Star Team. In 2009, Josh Hamilton was an elected starter (played CF) and Nelson Cruz was named as a reserve.

Gibson, who was a Major League Baseball selection to the pitching staff, will be making his first All-Star appearance. He enters play on Sunday with the lowest earned run average among American League qualifiers at 1.98 and is also among the leaders in opponents batting average (5th, .202) and innings (9th, 95.2).

In addition, Rangers head athletic trainer Matt Lucero will serve as one of the two trainers for the A.L. All-Star squad. It is Lucero’s first All-Star selection.