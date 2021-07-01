MLB Umpires Enforcing Foreign Substance Rule Causes Upheaval in Baseball

WACO, TX — Since June 21st 2021, Major League Baseball started forcing umpires to implement the long standing rule, that players cannot use any foreign substance to help grip the ball. While the rule applies to every player on the field, pitchers are impacted the most, and it’s caused an upheaval across the game of baseball.

“It’s so hard to grip the ball,” Gerrit Cole said. “I mean for Pete’s sake, it’s part of the reason why almost every player on the field, regardless if they’re a pitcher or not, does it to help them control the ball.”

“You can see pitchers take offense to it,” Mitch Thompson said. “They’re throwing their gloves, almost undressing on the field, I don’t think the MLB wants that.”

“As umpires we’re asked to enforce what we’re asked to enforce as impartiality as possible,” Mickey Cochran said. “It’s a touchy subject because it’s probably been rule since baseball began.”

If a player possesses or uses a foreign substance, they’re ejected immediately and suspended for 10 days with pay, and their team will be a player short, as they’re not allowed to fill the empty spot on the active roster.