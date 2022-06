ATLANTA, GA (FOX 44) — Kramer Robertson once against has a new home, as the New York Mets claimed the former Midway Panther off of waivers on Monday.

This comes after he played in 13 games for the Atlanta Braves AAA team in Gwinnett, hitting .300 during his time there.

The Mets organization is the third different one for Robertson this month, to go along with stints with both the Braves and St. Louis Cardinals, where he made his MLB debut last month.