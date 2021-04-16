Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Livestream
Newsfeed Now
NewsNation Now
Live Weather Camera Views by SkyTracker
News
Local News
State News
State of the State
National & World News
Political News
Washington-DC
Business News
Weird News
Entertainment News
Health News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 SCHOOL PLANS
Black History Month
FOX44 Honors Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Destination Texas
Border Report
Veterans Voices
Fort Hood
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
UN: 40 civilian casualties in central Yemen in March alone
Israel: Rocket from Gaza is 2nd in 24 hours; no injuries
US setting up $1.7B national network to track COVID-19 variants
Raul Castro confirms he’s resigning, ending long era in Cuba
Weather
Current Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Forecasts
Hurricane Tracker
SkyTracker Cameras
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
NFL Draft
The Big Game
NFL Dallas
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston
Masters Report
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Baylor
Texas A&M
SEC Football
Mary Hardin Baylor
Big 12
High School Sports
High School Football
Friday Night Fever
Player of the Week
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Steelers players 10th group skipping in-person workouts
Dwyane Wade joins Utah Jazz ownership group
The Latest: Virus slams 6 Challenger tennis events in Canada
AP study: MLB salary down 4.8% in 2 years; top 100 earn half
TV Schedule
Antenna TV
Features
Mother’s Day
FOX44 Honors Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Living Local
Health Resource Center
Calendar
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Horoscopes
Lottery
Email Alerts and Newsletters
Contests
Punt for a Pickup
Mother’s Day
Contest Winners
FOX44 Honors Remarkable Women In Central Texas
About Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
App
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dish Network and Nexstar reach new, multi-year agreement, returning FOX44 to its system
Job Board
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Mother’s Day
April 29 2021 07:00 pm
Trending now
20 Central Texas residents indicted on meth, trafficking, firearms charges
Passerby stops broad-daylight rape attempt on Oklahoma sidewalk as drivers record video
Video
Bad Bunny concert tickets sell out within minutes around Texas, fan creates meme that is too relatable
Body of Waco man found shot in Parker County
‘I’ve been here all my life,’ Mission family loses land to the U.S. government for border wall
Video
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected