NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A new phone scam is making its rounds in Navarro County.

Sheriff Elmer Tanner said Thursday that the Office started getting calls from people who state they are receiving notices in the mail referring to being billed about their vehicles being towed. One caller said the notice was from TOW, LLC and another reported to be with WTH Towing. They are all giving a date of December 30, 2023 for the tows. One caller said the tow location was in Waxahachie, but that Navarro County gave authority to tow the car.

Sheriff Tanner says this is just another example of the type of scams being perpetrated against citizens on a daily basis. If you notice any suspicious activity, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 903-654-3002 or your local law enforcement agency to report any suspicious activity.