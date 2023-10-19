NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Scammers are making phone calls and identifying themselves as the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the scammers say the potential victim has warrants and can pay a fine to avoid jail time. The scammers are able to manipulate caller ID to make it seem like the call is coming from the Sheriff’s Office.

The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office says it will never ask for payment over the phone or offer to negotiate for reduced payment in lieu of arrest. Anyone with questions about a warrant can call the courts or local law enforcement.

If you receive a phone call of this nature, you are urged to not give out any information. You should hang up the phone and call the Sheriff’s Office at (903) 654-3002.