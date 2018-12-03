1 Child Dead, 45 Injured After Memphis Youth Football Team Bus Crashes In Arkansas

One child is dead and at least 45 other people are hurt, many of them children, after a bus carrying a youth football team from Memphis crashed in Arkansas overnight. Authorities say the boy who died is 11-year-old Kameron “KamKam” Johnson, who played for the Memphis Wolfpack.

According to Arkansas State Police, the accident happened around 2:40 a.m. on I-30 in Saline County west of Benton, Arkansas.

ASP says the bus was traveling from Texas to Memphis when the bus drove off the road, rolled over and hit an embankment. ASP says an initial statement from the driver of the charter bus says she lost control, causing it to roll off the interstate. The bus is owned by Scott Shuttle Service of Somerville, Tennessee.

Local 24 News has learned that the charter bus was carrying the Orange Mound Youth Association All-Star team that had played in a championship game in Dallas over the weekend.

Most of the injured were taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock. The others are being treated at hospitals in Saline and Pulaski Counties.

For family members looking for information on loved ones, you can call Arkansas Children’s Hospital at 501-364-1100. ACH says it has 24 patients who are in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Shelby County Schools has started a fundraising effort to help families affected. CLICK HERE to learn more.

Aspire Public Schools Memphis Superintendent Dr. Nickalous Manning released the following statement: