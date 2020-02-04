10 Things to Know for Today

A local resident holds a Presidential Preference Card during an Iowa Democratic caucus at Hoover High School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. DEMOCRATS LAY A BIG CAUCUS EGG The Iowa Democratic Party says that results from the state’s first-in-the-nation caucus are delayed due to “quality checks” and “inconsistencies” in some reporting.

2. HONG KONG WORKERS STRIKE AT HOSPITALS Hong Kong hospitals are cutting services as medical workers walk out for a second day to demand the borders with mainland China be shut completely to ward off a virus that caused its first death in the territory.

3. US ADDS ‘LOW YIELD’ NUCLEAR WEAPON TO ARSENAL A Pentagon official tells the AP the submarine-launched weapon will make nuclear war less likely, something congressional critics call a dangerous and unnecessary addition.

4. TRUMP TO FACE ACCUSERS The impeached president will deliver his State of the Union speech on the eve of what’s anticipated to be his Senate acquittal.

5. ‘WE ARE COMING BACK’ Lebanese protesters signal that demands for sweeping government reforms won’t be squashed easily, even as security forces resort to more violent means of crowd control.

6. WHAT BUS GUNMAN SAID BEFORE ATTACK A Maryland man who killed a woman and wounded five others on a Greyhound bus in Southern California was cursing and muttering incoherently before the attack.

7. FORMER KENYAN PRESIDENT DIES Daniel arap Moi, who presided over years of repression and economic turmoil fueled by runaway corruption, was 95.

8. KEY WEINSTEIN ACCUSER DUE BACK ON STAND The 34-year-old broke down in tears, halting an exhaustive cross-examination that focused on the nature of her relationship with the once-powerful movie mogul.

9. MIAMI SEES A RETURN TO CULTURAL HARD LINE ON CUBA Performers from the island who support its communist government or don’t speak out against it are facing backlash from some members of the United States’ largest Cuban-American community.

10. WADA WANTS RUSSIA SPORTS CASE OPEN TO PUBLIC If granted, it would be a rare public hearing for sport’s highest court to judge a four-year slate of punishments faced by Russia for persistent cheating.