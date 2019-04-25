$15 million gift for Tidwell Bible Building

Baylor University has announced a $15 million leadership gift from the Sunderland Foundation that will provide what a statement called ” significant support” for the renovation and restoration of the Tidwell Bible Building.

The removtion is one of Baylor’s highest priority projects within its ” Give Light” campaign.

“These are exciting times as we celebrate the progress of Give Light, which will strengthen our commitment to our Christian mission, impact every aspect of campus life and position our academic programs and our students for success. We are deeply grateful for The Sunderland Foundation’s transformational gift that will restore a truly historic and important building on our campus for future generations,” Baylor President Linda A. Livingstone said.

“Tidwell Bible Building remains a cultural touchstone at Baylor — few students pass through this campus without venturing inside for a core class in history or religion,” Livingstone added.

In addition to improving infrastructure such as the facility’s electrical wiring, plumbing, elevator service, and code and accessibility remediation, the renovation of Tidwell’s 57,000 square feet will expand and enhance areas devoted to academic instruction, faculty offices and community building.

Important components of the restoration project will include the preservation of the beautiful limestone carvings depicting scenes from the Old and New Testaments and the stained glass windows that shine in Miller Chapel, as well as the addition of a prayer chapel that will be accessible by elevator for the first time in the building’s history.

Construction on Tidwell is expected to begin in late 2020, lasting approximately 18 months.

During construction, faculty offices will be relocated to the Cashion Academic Center while history and religion classes will be held in various buildings across campus.

The restored Tidwell, which will house the Sunderland Academic Center, is expected to open in 2022.

The Sunderland Foundation was established in 1945 by Lester T. Sunderland, who served as president of the Ash Grove Cement Co. for 33 years as a leader in the cement industry.

In 2018, the Foundation awarded more than $48 million to more than 45 educational organizations, including community colleges, private colleges and public universities.