MILAM COUNTY, TX (FOX44TX)- A 17-year-old is in the hospital after a shooting at a prom after party.

On May 15, 2022 at approximately 1:50AM the Milam County Sheriff’s Office received several 911 calls in reference to a shooting that took place in the 8000 block of US Highway 79,Milano, Texas.



Deputies were immediately dispatched and arrived on scene shortly after. The residents of the property where the shooting occurred, were throwing an after party for the Milano prom (Milano ISD was

not affiliated with this party).



At some point a firearm was displayed by an as yet, unidentified male, who then fired the weapon, striking a 17-year-old male.

The suspect fled the party, in an unknown vehicle.



The victim was flown to the hospital and is in serious condition.

Investigators interviewed people at the party, processed the scene and are currently following up on leads.



There are no further safety concerns following this incident.



If you have any information, please contact the Milam County Sheriff’s Office or contact Milam County Crime Stoppers.