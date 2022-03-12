FORT HOOD, TX – A 1st Cavalry Division Trooper died during a training incident March 10 at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California.

Specialist Joseph M. Meitl Jr., 23, joined the U.S. Army in May 2020.

Following initial training, he was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st CAV Div.

Meitl, who served as an armored cannon crewmember, was participating in the brigade’s collective training at NTC over the past week.

His awards include an Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon.

The unit leadership will continue to provide support and assistance to his Family during this difficult time.

“Specialist Joseph Meitl Jr. was a valuable member of our Steel Dragon team. We are deeply saddened by the loss of an incredible Trooper and teammate,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Carpenter, commander, 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment. “We extend our deepest sympathies to his spouse, family, and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this time of mourning and reflection.”

The incident is under investigation.