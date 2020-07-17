2 East Texans arrested for allegedly defrauding nearly $50,000 from East Texas fire departments

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans are behind bars after being charged in a scheme to defraud East Texas fire departments.

Megan Bueno and Chad Oestreich, both of Winnsboro, were booked into the Wood County Jail on Tuesday on five charges each: engaging in organzied criminal activity and for deceptive business practices.

Both were released on Thursday after each posting $195,000 bonds.

According to court documents, they are accused of dedrauding $17,800 from the Hughes Springs Fire Department and $30,000 from the Douglasville Fire Department. Both are lcoated in Cass County.

The documents state that Bueno and Oestreich were allegedly in contract with the departments to retrofit equipment and then the work was not completed.

The first court dates for Benoe and Oestreich have not been set.