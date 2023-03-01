WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — 2023 is a big year for the Texas Rangers as they celebrate 200 years of service. All year long there will be events to pay tribute to the legacy of the Texas Rangers.”

The Texas Ranger 2023 Bicentennial organization tour will make its way to San Antonio, House, and Waco just to name a few stops.

The Rangers are leaders in border security, tactical operations and crisis negotiations. Their innovations have made a major impact nationally.

For every position that opens over 100 DPS officers apply. Texas Ranger 2023 Chairman Russell Molina shares the honor it is to be a ranger.

“To be a ranger, it’s truly the elite of the elite, the best of the best, where they provide these rural agencies, the expertise for them to be able to do the investigation in regard to these violent crimes.”

The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum in Waco serves to educate the public on it’s history attracting people from all around the world. The museum was founded in 1964 to preserve the heritage and legacy of the rangers.

The Texas Ranger 2023 organization is raising funds for a complete DPS memorial, a mobile Texas Rangers museum and scholarships for active rangers’ children.

Events will not only honor the history and impact of the Texas Rangers, but also serve to educate the public on the modern-day Texas Ranger and DPS in Waco.