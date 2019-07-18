2018-2019 Waco Community Health Needs Assessment Report completed

WACO, Texas – The 2018-2019 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) Report is now available for the public to see.

The CHNA was funded through a collaboration among the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, Ascension Providence, Baylor Scott & White Health Medical Center-Hillcrest, Family Health Center, Prosper Waco, and Baylor University Center for Community Research and Development.

The goal of the assessment is to provide a comprehensive and unbiased profile of McLennan County, to assess community health and risk factors, and to identify access to care issues.

This year’s assessment focused on collecting information that the various organizations, coalitions, and work groups can do to improve the health outcomes of residents of McLennan County.

Previous assessments have resulted in targeted health promotions and have supported numerous grant opportunities for the community.

The assessment provides information on a number of health-related concerns such as:

General physical, mental, and emotional health status

Healthcare access issues

Health awareness of several health conditions

Behaviors that affect health

Racial and ethnic disparities

If you would like to view the CHNA, you can visit the following websites:

Baylor Scott and White Medical Center-Hillcrest: http://BSWHealth.com/CommunityNeeds

Ascension Providence: https://www.providence.net/about-providence/community-involvement/

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District: www.wacomclennanphd.org

Prosper Waco: https://prosperwaco.org/research/

Family Health Center: http://www.wacofhc.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/CHNA.pdf

