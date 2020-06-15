2021 Oscars postponed due to pandemic

LOS ANGELES (AP) — State and federal authorities will monitor the investigation into the death of a black man found hanging from a tree in the Southern California city of Palmdale, officials said Monday following weekend protests prompted by the initial determination of suicide as the likely cause of death.

The body of Robert Fuller was discovered around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in a park near City Hall. An autopsy was conducted Friday and the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner's office said the 24-year-old man appeared to have died by suicide.