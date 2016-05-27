21 cattle killed in lightning strike

A South Dakota law enforcement organization is warning the public about the dangers of lightning after thousands of dollars worth of cattle was lost.

The Moody County Sheriff’s Office, said lightning struck in McCook County, which is near Sioux Falls, when 21 head of cattle were around a metal bale feeder. The single bolt killed all of the cows.

The estimated loss of cattle was $45,000.

“As the severe weather starts to roll in this summer please keep this in mind. If you start to see lightning and hear thunder you need to get out of the open,” stated the Sheriff’s Office.

Officials also cautioned being on golf courses, lakes and under trees.