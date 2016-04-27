2nd Electra teacher arrested in alleged improper relationship with a student

A second Electra teacher has been charged with having an improper relationship with a student.

Megan Shed, a second-grade teacher, has been booked and charged with four counts with $3,500 bond on each.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke says she and her attorney came into the sheriff’s office late this morning to turn herself in.

It’s believed it involves the same student another teacher in Electra was charged with having a relationship with.

We will have more details when the arrest affidavit becomes available.

The second teacher was on administrative leave after Electra Chief Michael Dozier began an initial investigation. He then turned the case over to the sheriff’s office because the alleged sexual incidents happened outside the city of Electra.

The first investigation involves 30-year-old Bobbie Streit.

The substitute high school AG teacher is charged with 3 counts of an improper relationship between an educator and student.

Her arrest affidavit states the 19-year-old student told the principal they started sharing pictures of one another, and some time after spring break, they had sex in the AG building.

The affidavit says when police spoke with Streit, she admitted to having oral sex and intercourse with the student.

It says she told police the student initiated it, and she did not resist.