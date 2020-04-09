$4.8M going to South Texas clinics to help with COVID-19

McALLEN, TEXAS (Border Report) — U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela, a Democrat from South Texas, announced Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded over $4.8 million in funding to four health clinics in South Texas through the CARES Act.

The following clinics will receive these grants as part of $1.3 billion that Congress recently funded for COVID-19 through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) passed March 27:

The Brownsville Community Health Clinic received $1.14 million.

Community Action Corporation of South Texas received $867,650

Su Clinica Familiar received $1.3 million

Nuestra Clinica del Valle received $1.5 million.

“These funds will be critical in providing our community health centers with much needed support to combat this global pandemic and work to assist impacted patients,” Vela said in a statement. “I understand that Congress will have to do more to get our healthcare workers the equipment and support they need, and the diagnostic testing required to ensure we treat and protect as many South Texans as possible. I know we will get through these difficult times if we continue to listen to our public health experts, stay at home and support and help our community.”

These centers treat many uninsured and Hispanic patients in the Rio Grande. And monies will help support TeleHealth services, as well as on-site medical care.

Ann Awalt, executive director of Community Action Corporation of South Texas said: “Without additional resources and the unwavering support from Congressman Vela, the critical health needs of South Texans would go unmet in a time of unparalleled need.”

The announcement came a day after Vela disclosed that HHS had given over $250,000 to some South Texas clinics.

