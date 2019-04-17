4 forecasters track severe thunderstorms on the way to Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A severe storm, which could bring damaging wind and hail, is set to move through Texas Wednesday into Thursday. 

There is an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms for an area stretching from Central and Northern Texas to parts of East Texas.

On Wednesday KXAN’s David Yeomans in Austin, KWKT’s Mike LaPoint in Waco, KETK’s Marcus Bagwell in Tyler and KFDX’s Kevin Selle in Wichita Falls joined together for Texas Storm Stream, a special digital livestream keeping tabs on the storm. Stay with your local weather team for the latest updates as they roll through your area. 

