460,000 pole saws recalled because blade may fall off

(NEXSTAR/WHNT) — A saw used to cut and prune high tree branches is being recalled because the pole may separate from the blade head, causing the head to fall.

The Fiskars 16-foot extendable pole saw/pruners with model number 9463, 9440, and 9441 are being recalled.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, this includes about 467,680 saws sold at home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and at fiskars.com. They were sold from December 2016 through September 2020 for about $100 (Model No. 9463) and $65 (Model Nos. 9440 and 9441).

On the recalled saw, the blade is fastened to a telescoping pole set that locks into place through a double-locking system in each of the upper and lower pole assemblies. The model number is printed on the UPC code on the pole.

The company has received two reports of the poles separating and falling and injuries involving cuts that required stitches.

Consumers who have the recalled products are advised to stop using them immediately. Contact Fiskars Brands to learn how to destroy and dispose of the saw in exchange for a full refund.

Fiskars Brands toll-free at 888-847-8716 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT, or online at https://fiskarsliveagent.secure.force.com/FiskarsProductNotification/, or at www.fiskars.com and scroll to the bottom of the page and select Product Notifications.