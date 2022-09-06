UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) – Five Department of Public Safety law enforcement officers will be investigated by the Office of Inspector General for their actions during the response to the Robb Elementary School shooting. Two of those officers were suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

DPS called the law enforcement response to the attack at Robb Elementary on May 24 an “abject failure,” and said that “when one officer fails, we all fail.”

In July, DPS announced the formation of an internal committee to review the department’s response to the massacre.

The OIG will determine if the officers violated policy that dictates officers immediately confront active shooters.

A Texas House committee investigation found that after officers were initially held back by gunfire, they waited more than an hour before taking action against the gunman. More than 370 law enforcement officers responded to the massacre.

There have been questions about who was actually in charge of the scene. Last month, the school board fired embattled Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo over what happened. Arredondo has disputed points in the state lawmakers’ report.

DPS has also released an internal letter, which was sent by Director McCraw to all DPS employees in July focused on school safety and an addition to the department’s protocol on active shooter situations.

In the letter McCraw says, “DPS officers responding to an active shooter at a school will be authorized to overcome any delay in neutralizing an attacker. When a subject fires a weapon at a school he remains an active shooter until he is neutralized and is not to be treated as a barricaded subject.”

