$85 million settlement could help fight opioids in Oklahoma

Oklahoma now has an $85 million settlement agreement with Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter says the agreement is over Teva’s role in fueling the state’s opioid epidemic.

The terms of the settlement agreement may take up to two weeks to finalize. The money will go to the state once it’s received. The funds will then be used to fight the opioid crisis in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma’s trial against the remaining defendant and nation’s largest drug manufacturer, Johnson and Johnson, is still set for Tuesday. 

