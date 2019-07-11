99-year sentences assessed for abuse of two children

A 48-year-old Waco man has been handed two 99-year-sentences after a jury found him guilty of two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

Billy Joe King will serve the two sentences concurrently.

A 54th District Court Jury found him guilty Wednesday.

King and his wife Monica were both arrested when the offenses came to light.

His wife was accused of knowing about the abuse and not reporting it or trying to stop it.

She had earlier been sentenced to twenty months on charges of endangering a child.

King was accused not only of abusing the two children himself, but of forcing them to perform sexual acts while he watched.