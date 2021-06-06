A manicure robot is now painting nails in ten minutes for just $8

(KTLA) – A robot is now doing manicures in San Francisco.

A company named Clockwork says it has the world’s first nail painting robot, which paints nails in just 10 minutes.

The price? Just $8.

Right now, the robot doesn’t cut or shape nails, but the website hints those features could be coming soon.

TikTok user Elissa Maercklein posted a video of the robot with the caption “living in the future.”

The company behind the bot says they design robots that “liberate people from everyday mundane tasks.”

