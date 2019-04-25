A phone call leads to a man’s arrest

A cell phone carried by a 13-year-old girl went off in a classroom, leading a teacher to discover messages and pictures that led to the arrest of an 18-year-old man on charges of solicitation of a minor.

Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said the phone incident occurred March 18th in a Connally ISD classroom.

When the phone went off, the teacher took it up and noted it was open and had in view explicit text messages and pictures.

Police were notified and the investigation began.

Chief Truehitt said the child had set up a profile on an app called ” Meet Me” that indicated she was 19.

She had started conversations with multiple people, including a David Garcia in Marlin.

The conversations became sexually explicit with the child saying she wanted to have a child, but later saying she was 15.

The investigation indicated Garcia continued the conversations after being given the younger age, including further discussion of sex acts he was interested in.

Woodway police also helped with a forensic examination of the phone to help recover all the texts and pictures and help track those being contact.

Lacy Lakeview officers conducted an interview with Garcia who gave statements regarding his conversations and plans with the girl, despite knowing her age.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Garcia on charges of online solicitation of a minor, by which time Garcia was not responding to their calls.

He was actually arrested in Hamilton, Texas during a traffic stop at which time the warrant was discovered and he was taken to the McLennan County Jail.

His bond was set at $10,000.