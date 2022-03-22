JACKSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for 16 Texas counties.

The declaration includes the following counties:

Bastrop

Cass

Cooke

Grayson

Guadalupe

Houston

Jack

Madison

Marion

Montague

Nacogdoches

Panola

Rusk

Upshur

Williamson

Wise

Abbott said the declaration will “provide the capability of waiving certain rules or regulations or accelerating certain timetables to assist local communities.”

He signed the declaration in Jack County on Tuesday afternoon. Jacksboro suffered severe damage in the area, including an elementary school and several houses with their roofs ripped off.

“This disaster declaration will help Jack County but also help counties across the entire state of Texas more rapidly respond to and recover from this horrific disaster that struck the community,” Abbott said. “It is horrific, but it is being handled so incredibly professionally by the leaders of this community.”