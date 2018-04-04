Abbott supports Trump’s plan of Natl. Guard to border

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is throwing his support behind President Donald Trump’s plan to send members of the National Guard to the Texas/Mexico Border.

The president has directed the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security to work with the governors along the border to stop illegal crossings.

As for when the guardsmen will arrive, the Trump administration is leaving this up to state leadership.

“The ones that I have spoken to understand our urgency, our request,” says Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. “The National Guard understands the urgency and request. So we will do it as expeditiously as possible.”

In a recently-released statement, Governor Abbott said the president’s plan reinforces Texas’ longstanding commitment to secure our southern border and uphold the rule of law and he welcomes the support.