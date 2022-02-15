ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a teen who is the 4th suspect in a fatal shooting in San Angelo.

Amethyst Deanda – who has known ties to Abilene – is wanted for Homicide in Tom Green County. Anyone who has information on her possible whereabouts is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

Deanda is the fourth suspect facing murder charges in connection to the fatal shooting of Jacob Hernandez, 29.

Three other suspects – Francisco Isiah Morales, David Rodriguez, and Eric Aguillon – were previously arrested and charged.

Hernandez was shot in the chest and killed at the Nueva Vista Apartments in San Angelo in the early morning hours of May 26.

Court documents reveal police arrived at the complex to investigate a reported shooting and found Hernandez dead inside his apartment.

There was also a firearm located on the steps leading to the apartment, as well as damage to the door.

Surveillance video obtained during the investigation shows a car drive up to the complex just before the shooting. Two masked subjects got out and went to the breezeway near the apartment where Hernandez was found dead.

One suspect was seen on camera carrying a backpack that was later found at the scene. It was this backpack that ultimately allowed investigators to identify Morales as the suspect responsible for Hernandez’s death.

Morales was arrested after a search warrant was executed at his home in Abilene.

The other suspects’ alleged involvement in the crime has not been publicly disclosed.